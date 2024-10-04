Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stride were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Stride by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stride by 795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $5,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Stride by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $88.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRN

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.