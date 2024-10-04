Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 5,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Studio City International Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $891.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.