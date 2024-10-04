Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and traded as low as $21.55. Sumco shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 1,549 shares.

Sumco Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Sumco had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

