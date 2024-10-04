Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $249.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.85.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

