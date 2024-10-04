Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $241.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.75 and a 200-day moving average of $342.90.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

