Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,945 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 629.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

