Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,552 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 23,200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $21.18 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

