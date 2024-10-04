Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

