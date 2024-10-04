Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

