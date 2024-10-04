Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 106.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.6% in the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 698,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 157,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $4,116,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

IAPR opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

