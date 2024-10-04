Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $131,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,478 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 884,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

