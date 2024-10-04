Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $150,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.74 and a 200-day moving average of $247.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $264.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

