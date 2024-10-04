Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $95,000 Position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,474,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FDIG opened at $26.50 on Friday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

