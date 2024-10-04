Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVMA stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

About Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

