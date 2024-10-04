Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $114,000 in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QMAR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 493.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS QMAR opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

