Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $67,000 in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SGDM opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

