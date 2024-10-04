Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

