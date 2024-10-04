Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMZY opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

