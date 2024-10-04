Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $48,716,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $52.07 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

