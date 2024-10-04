Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 145.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stock Down 1.1 %

Universal stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $597.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

