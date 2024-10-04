Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,014,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $278.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average of $267.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

