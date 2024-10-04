Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 328 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.88 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

