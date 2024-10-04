Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 357 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.61 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.01.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.