Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 55 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $2,755,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $588.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.07.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

