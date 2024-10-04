Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,246,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

