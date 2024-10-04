Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 32,274 shares.The stock last traded at $16.83 and had previously closed at $15.92.

Super Hi International Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDL. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the second quarter worth $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

