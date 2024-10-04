Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $41.58. 14,220,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 82,314,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.