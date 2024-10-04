Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGRY. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

SGRY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $36.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after buying an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,880,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

