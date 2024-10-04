Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 102,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.83. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

