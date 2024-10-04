Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,196. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.88 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

