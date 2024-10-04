Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,132 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $5,519,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth $5,046,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HY opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

