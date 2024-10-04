Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvePoint

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,460,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,600. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.