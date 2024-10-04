Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,661,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.97. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

Insider Activity

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $505,830. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

