Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 31.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 22.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 29.6% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

