Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

