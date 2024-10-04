Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $181.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

