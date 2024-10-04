Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Tango Therapeutics worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $709,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859,075 shares in the company, valued at $177,526,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,680,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,393. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

TNGX stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $737.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

