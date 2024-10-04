Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $243.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.12. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

