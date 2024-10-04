Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $380,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

