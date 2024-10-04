Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $408,000 in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LTH stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

