Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $539,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $158.12 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

