Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $86.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

