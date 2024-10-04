Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.54. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.