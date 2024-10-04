Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of YETI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares during the period.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

