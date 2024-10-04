Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 82.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.53 million, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.