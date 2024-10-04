Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stride by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Stride Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE LRN opened at $82.07 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.