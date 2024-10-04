Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 4,980 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Columbus McKinnon worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.42 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $993.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

