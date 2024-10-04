Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 22.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 235,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 283.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 276,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $601.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,173 shares of company stock worth $1,571,502. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

