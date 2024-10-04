Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 18,560 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SMART Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 186,958 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SMART Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 328,934 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 480,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,033 shares in the last quarter.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $266,946.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,157.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $1,062,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

