Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,730 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 651.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 428,382 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $15,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 288,039 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

